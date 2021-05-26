North Carolina A&T Senior Reacts To Finish On Season Finale Of 'The Voice'

**Warning: This article contains spoilers from the The Voice season finale.**

The finale of NBC's The Voice premiered Tuesday night (May 25) and one of the final five contestants from North Carolina A&T is reflecting back on his journey throughout the singing competition, per WRAL.

Victor Solomon is a senior at the North Carolina school, but he took his shot when his dreams of being an entertainer came calling. After shocking the celebrity judges during his audition for Season 20 of The Voice, he got to work with an award-winning performer he has always admired: John Legend.

Both Solomon and Legend took to the stage during the two-night finale for a stellar performance of "Someday We'll All Be Free," which can be seen below.