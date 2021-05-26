North Carolina A&T Senior Reacts To Finish On Season Finale Of 'The Voice'
By Sarah Tate
May 26, 2021
**Warning: This article contains spoilers from the The Voice season finale.**
The finale of NBC's The Voice premiered Tuesday night (May 25) and one of the final five contestants from North Carolina A&T is reflecting back on his journey throughout the singing competition, per WRAL.
Victor Solomon is a senior at the North Carolina school, but he took his shot when his dreams of being an entertainer came calling. After shocking the celebrity judges during his audition for Season 20 of The Voice, he got to work with an award-winning performer he has always admired: John Legend.
Both Solomon and Legend took to the stage during the two-night finale for a stellar performance of "Someday We'll All Be Free," which can be seen below.
In Tuesday's finale, Solomon placed fifth, losing out to 19-year-old winner Cam Anthony, of Blake Shelton's team. Though he didn't win the competition, he doesn't seem himself as losing anything either.
"This is really not the end," he said to the coaching panel during the show's finale episode. "This is really just the beginning for me. I'm just super, super grateful for this experience. It's only taught me things. I've only learned from it. I haven't lost anything."
Following the finale, Solomon plans on spending some time with his family before jumping back into his dream of being a gospel singer, the news outlet reports.
"This platform has allowed me to grow. It has allowed me to get more exposure," he said. "Not only that, but [it has also] allowed me to worship and witness to millions of souls on a platform."
Photo: Getty Images