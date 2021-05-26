Ohio Man Dies Making Explosives To Sell, Pay Off Lawn Mower

An Ohio man has died of his injuries from a blast after his improvised explosive devices went off in his garage.

The man, later identified as Michael Hopkins, was making his own explosives with the intent to sell them. He planned to use the money pay off a lawn mower he’d recently purchased, a neighbor told Ashtabula County deputies.

Deputies and the Jefferson Fire Department were called to the Clay Street residence on Saturday (May 22). Hopkins, 55, was trapped inside the garage.

“When deputies arrived on scene, the detached garage located behind the residence was burned to the ground and debris was scattered into the neighbor’s yard,” an Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office press release reads.

Hopkins died of his injuries at University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.

“Everybody heard explosions all around the neighborhood,” the son of Hopkins’ girlfriend, who declined to be named publicly, told 19 News. “My mom’s pretty much in shock.”

Hopkins’ girlfriend’s family tried to rescue him before first responders arrived.

Jake Rice, EMS Chief in the Jefferson Rescue District, confirmed to 19 News that no one else was reported injured in the incident.

The State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will assist in the investigation, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.