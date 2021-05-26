'School Of Rock' Actor Kevin Clark Dies At Age 32 Following Tragic Accident

Child actor and professional musician Kevin Clark died Wednesday morning (May 26) following a cycling accident in Chicago. Kevin, who portrayed drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in Jack Black's 2003 film School of Rock, was 32 years old.

As the Chicago Sun-Times reports, Kevin was biking in the city's Avondale neighborhood when he was hit by a car at 1:20 AM Wednesday. Paramedics arrived and took Kevin to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 AM. According to police, the 20-year-old driver was issued unspecified citations.

The drummer had no acting experience when he was cast in School of Rock, and didn't pursue an acting career after the movie, but his mother Allison Clark recalled how he rose to the occasion. “He just kind of shined,” she said of her son. “He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward.”

Though he didn't continue acting, Kevin kept playing music and was part of several local bands, including his most recent project, Jess Bess and the Intentions, which played its first live show Saturday (May 22).

“They were unbelievably fantastic and they would’ve gone somewhere,” his mom gushed.

At time of writing, the School of Rock cast has not reacted to Kevin's passing.

Watch a clip from School of Rock above.

Photo: Getty Images