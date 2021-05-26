Feedback

Selena Gomez Sings A Britney Spears Classic In Adorable Throwback Video

By Paris Close

May 26, 2021

Selena Gomez has been stanning Britney Spears since she was a tween.

The “Rare” musician made this fact known on Tuesday (May 25) when she took to Instagram with an adorably nostalgic throwback video of her younger self singing Spears’ deep cut “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door.”

“The hustle was real,” the 28-year-old pop star captioned the short clip, which shows Baby Selena wearing a pair of rad blue sunglasses as she belts the lyrics in front of a galactic background.

In the video, Gomez sings the lines: “Don't go knocking on my door / Gotta stay away, for sure / You say you miss me like crazy now / But I ain't buying that / You better get off my back / Don't go knocking on my door / Gotta stay away, for sure / You say you miss me like crazy now / But I ain't buying that / You better get off my back.”

It’s unclear how old Gomez was in the clip, but she would have been seven going on eight — considering “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door” appeared on Spears’ 2000 album, Oops!… I Did It Again.

Just so you know, the 39-year-old pop icon is a fan of Gomez as well. In 2018, the "Toxic" superstar shouted out her fellow Disney darling in a workout video of her breaking a sweat to "Bad Liar," writing at the time, "Long workout out today!!! @selenagomez definitely helped me get through it ? ? ?"

Selena Gomez is nominated for Best Fan Army (Selenators) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Photo: Getty Images

Selena GomezBritney Spears

Chat About Selena Gomez Sings A Britney Spears Classic In Adorable Throwback Video

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.