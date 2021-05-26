Selena Gomez Sings A Britney Spears Classic In Adorable Throwback Video

Selena Gomez has been stanning Britney Spears since she was a tween.

The “Rare” musician made this fact known on Tuesday (May 25) when she took to Instagram with an adorably nostalgic throwback video of her younger self singing Spears’ deep cut “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door.”

“The hustle was real,” the 28-year-old pop star captioned the short clip, which shows Baby Selena wearing a pair of rad blue sunglasses as she belts the lyrics in front of a galactic background.

In the video, Gomez sings the lines: “Don't go knocking on my door / Gotta stay away, for sure / You say you miss me like crazy now / But I ain't buying that / You better get off my back / Don't go knocking on my door / Gotta stay away, for sure / You say you miss me like crazy now / But I ain't buying that / You better get off my back.”