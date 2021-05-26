Selena Gomez Sings A Britney Spears Classic In Adorable Throwback Video
By Paris Close
May 26, 2021
Selena Gomez has been stanning Britney Spears since she was a tween.
The “Rare” musician made this fact known on Tuesday (May 25) when she took to Instagram with an adorably nostalgic throwback video of her younger self singing Spears’ deep cut “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door.”
“The hustle was real,” the 28-year-old pop star captioned the short clip, which shows Baby Selena wearing a pair of rad blue sunglasses as she belts the lyrics in front of a galactic background.
In the video, Gomez sings the lines: “Don't go knocking on my door / Gotta stay away, for sure / You say you miss me like crazy now / But I ain't buying that / You better get off my back / Don't go knocking on my door / Gotta stay away, for sure / You say you miss me like crazy now / But I ain't buying that / You better get off my back.”
It’s unclear how old Gomez was in the clip, but she would have been seven going on eight — considering “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door” appeared on Spears’ 2000 album, Oops!… I Did It Again.
Just so you know, the 39-year-old pop icon is a fan of Gomez as well. In 2018, the "Toxic" superstar shouted out her fellow Disney darling in a workout video of her breaking a sweat to "Bad Liar," writing at the time, "Long workout out today!!! @selenagomez definitely helped me get through it ? ? ?"
Selena Gomez is nominated for Best Fan Army (Selenators) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Photo: Getty Images