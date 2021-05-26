'Shameless' Alum Emmy Rossum Secretly Welcomes First Child: Photos
By Regina Star
May 26, 2021
Surprise: Emmy Rossum is a mom!
The Shameless alum welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Sam Esmail. The 34-year-old made the surprise announcement on social media Tuesday (May 25) along with the caption: “5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world.”
Rossum wrote her message with a number of candid maternity photos showing the actress with her bare baby bump on full display and posing alongside Esmail as well as another photo showing their daughter’s footprint. This is the award-winning actress and the 43-year-old Mr. Robot creator’s first child together.
The new mom also posted another picturesque image of her burgeoning belly bump weeks before giving birth. "Two weeks before our daughter was born," she captioned the image.
The performer's famous friends and fans alike shared tons of messages congratulating her on her daughter's birth.
"So much love! Congratulations! 🎉♥️" Broadway star Beth Nicley commented.
Food Network star Elizabeth Chambers added, "Congratulations, stunning mama! 💕"
Rossum and Esmail, who first sparked a romance in 2013, announced their engagement in 2015. At that time, the couple had also worked together on the project Comet in August 2015.
Two years later, the lovebirds would honor each other as husband and wife in an intimate wedding set at New York City’s Central Synagogue, followed by a reception at Guggenheim Museum.
Rossum was previously married to music executive Justin Siegel before the two called it quits in 2010.
Photo: Getty Images