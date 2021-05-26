'Shameless' Alum Emmy Rossum Secretly Welcomes First Child: Photos

Surprise: Emmy Rossum is a mom!

The Shameless alum welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Sam Esmail. The 34-year-old made the surprise announcement on social media Tuesday (May 25) along with the caption: “5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world.”

Rossum wrote her message with a number of candid maternity photos showing the actress with her bare baby bump on full display and posing alongside Esmail as well as another photo showing their daughter’s footprint. This is the award-winning actress and the 43-year-old Mr. Robot creator’s first child together.

The new mom also posted another picturesque image of her burgeoning belly bump weeks before giving birth. "Two weeks before our daughter was born," she captioned the image.