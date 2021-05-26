Shania Twain Announces 'Let’s Go, Vegas' Residency

Let’s go, girls!

On Wednesday (May 26), Shania Twain made an exciting announcement. The ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’ songstress is headed to Las Vegas for a residency.

Twain made the announcement on Instagram, asking if Vegas “missed” her. “Because I missed you,” she continued. By the looks of the teaser video Twain shared, fans will definitely be impressed by her return to Las Vegas.