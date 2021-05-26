Feedback

Shania Twain Announces 'Let’s Go, Vegas' Residency

By Emily Lee

May 26, 2021

Let’s go, girls!

On Wednesday (May 26), Shania Twain made an exciting announcement. The ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’ songstress is headed to Las Vegas for a residency.

Twain made the announcement on Instagram, asking if Vegas “missed” her. “Because I missed you,” she continued. By the looks of the teaser video Twain shared, fans will definitely be impressed by her return to Las Vegas.

The Let’s Go, Vegas residency will return to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on December 2, 2021. She'll return in February 2022, as well, for another run of shows. The February residency will include a special Valentine's Day show.

Fans will be able to start purchasing tickets as early as this Friday (May 28). General ticket prices begin at $60 plus tax and fees. Fans can feel extra good about their purchase, as well, because $1 of every ticket purchased will go to Shania Kids Can, which aids kids facing poverty. Will you be grabbing a ticket?

Photo: Getty

