Smashing Pumpkins Announce 'Gish' 30th Anniversary Livestream

By Katrina Nattress

May 26, 2021

Smashing Pumpkins' debut album Gish turns 30 on May 28, and the band's going all out (as much as anyone can in 2021) to celebrate the milestone. Frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin are hosting a Q&A and Gish listening party at Corgan's Chicago tea shop Madame ZuZu on Saturday (May 29) that will be livestreamed for fans all around the world. In addition to revisiting the 1991 album, the duo also plan to preview unreleased material (perhaps off the 33-track sequel to Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness and Machina the band started working on earlier this year). Local fans can stop by ZuZu all weekend to shop limited edition "Gish-Versary" merch, sign up to win signed merch, check out rare collectibles and Gish memorabilia on display, eat psychedelic cake, and drink special beer from Chicago brewery Hop Butcher For The World that's named after the amp Corgan used on the iconic album.

If you're not local, don't fret, merch will also be available via Smashing Pumpkins' webstore. The band's also encouraging fans to share their favorite Gish memories and launched a digital scavenger hunt via social media, where one lucky fan will win “the ultimate Gish merch collection.”

Livestream tickets are available here for $19.91 (get it?). A portion of the proceeds will benefit PAWS no-kill animal shelter in Chicago.

Photo: Getty Images

Smashing Pumpkins

