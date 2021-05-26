Feedback

Why May 26th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

May 26, 2021

It’s May 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1972, Mott the Hoople were on the verge of breaking up so David Bowie allowed them to record two songs he wrote. While they passed on “Suffragette City,” they decided to cut “All the Young Dudes,” which would go on to become their biggest hit and revive their career.

In 1971, Don McLean recorded his career-defining song “American Pie.”

In 2004, days after touching down in the Democratic Republic of Congo in order to film a documentary on the war-torn country, Sum 41were forced to evacuate their hotel when serious fighting erupted. They were rescued by U-N peacekeeper Chuck Pelletier and later named their third album Chuck in his honor.

And in 2006, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale and his then wife, No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani, became parents for the first time with the birth of their baby boy, Kingston James McGregor Rossdale.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T: This Day in Music)

