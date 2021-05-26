Wisconsin Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Woman With ‘Zombies’

A 29-year-old Racine man allegedly threatened to have "zombies" kill a woman and is now facing multiple charges.

According to FOX 6, prosecutors say Reginald Brown had multiple disorderly conduct incidents, including the zombie death threat, wielding a knife, and using a wooden stick to hit a car.

Things started on Sunday (May 23) when the police were called to a residence because Brown was "acting disorderly with a knife."

When the police arrived at the scene, they spoke to a woman who told the police that Brown called her an expletive numerous times and threatened to put "zombies" on the block to kill her.

Another witness told police that Brown was seen screaming and throwing glass from an upstairs window, which broke on the sidewalk.

FOX 6 reported that when Brown was questioned, he admitted to having the knife but said his neighbors were trying to kick his door open. It was later determined that the damage to Brown's door was done by Brown himself.

Following Brown's arrest, he tried to kick the officers putting him into the patrol car. The criminal complaint alleges that officers had to carry Brown by his arms, waist, and legs to get him inside the police car.

Brown is expected in court on June 24 for a hearing.

Photo: Getty Images