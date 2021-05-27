9th Victim Has Died Following Mass Shooting At San Jose Light Rail Yard

A ninth person has died following a mass shooting at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday (May 26). The victims, who were between the ages of 29 to 63, were identified as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42, Taptejdeep Singh, 36, Adrian Balleza, 29, Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35, Timothy Michael Romo, 49, Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40, Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, Lars Kepler Lane, 63. and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

The gunman was identified as Sam Cassidy. He worked for the Valley Transportation Authority since 2012, starting out as a mechanic before being tasked with maintaining substations. He took his own life when he was confronted by officers.

Investigators are still trying to determine why he killed his coworkers and if he specifically targeted any of the victims.

He was armed with two semi-automatic handguns and had 11 loaded magazines.

Authorities said that Cassidy rigged a "device" that was rigged to burn down his house, which was about eight miles from the scene of the massacre.

"What we're operating under now, and I'm not sure this isn't going to change, is that he set some kind of device to go off at a certain time probably to coincide with his shooting," Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said on NBC's Today.

After the shooting, a bomb dog alerted near Cassidy's locker, and investigators found "materials for bombs, detonator chords, the precursor to an explosive" inside.

"What in the world could prompt someone to take this kind of action? We don't know at this point," Smith said.

