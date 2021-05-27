Feedback

All Of The Best 2021 iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet Looks

May 27, 2021

On Thursday (May 27), the music industry’s biggest stars were once again rocking the red carpet. From H.E.R. to Demi Lovato, everyone was dressed to the nines. After a year without awards show and concerts, it’s clear all the celebrities in attendance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Live! Presented by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar wanted to dress to impress—and they definitely succeeded. Here are some of the best looks from the night.

Twenty One Pilots

Lil Nas X

LL Cool J

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio

Ava Max

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd

Dan + Shay

Blackbear

AJR

Photos: Getty Images

