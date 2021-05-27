All Of The Best 2021 iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet Looks
May 27, 2021
On Thursday (May 27), the music industry’s biggest stars were once again rocking the red carpet. From H.E.R. to Demi Lovato, everyone was dressed to the nines. After a year without awards show and concerts, it’s clear all the celebrities in attendance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Live! Presented by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar wanted to dress to impress—and they definitely succeeded. Here are some of the best looks from the night.
Twenty One Pilots
Lil Nas X
LL Cool J
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio
Ava Max
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd
Dan + Shay
Blackbear
AJR
Photos: Getty Images