Bikers Surprise Indiana Boy Selling Lemonade In Wholesome Viral Video

A group of bikers in Indiana are going viral for defying stereotypes and showing support for a young boy's lemonade stand.

Prince told his dad Yohinnest Herrod that he wants to own his a fresh lemonade truck. With some help from his dad, Prince opened a lemonade stand outside of the family's southside Indianapolis home.

After a few days of being in business, nearly two dozen bikers rolled up to Prince's stand. The bikers are members of the Charity Mars Hill Rides. In their Facebook photo, the group proudly declares that "we ride hard for that *ice cold* lemonade."

Herrod filmed the bikers as they lined up to pay for a refreshing glass of lemonade.