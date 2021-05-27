Feedback

Bikers Surprise Indiana Boy Selling Lemonade In Wholesome Viral Video

By Anna Gallegos

May 27, 2021

A group of bikers in Indiana are going viral for defying stereotypes and showing support for a young boy's lemonade stand.

Prince told his dad Yohinnest Herrod that he wants to own his a fresh lemonade truck. With some help from his dad, Prince opened a lemonade stand outside of the family's southside Indianapolis home.

After a few days of being in business, nearly two dozen bikers rolled up to Prince's stand. The bikers are members of the Charity Mars Hill Rides. In their Facebook photo, the group proudly declares that "we ride hard for that *ice cold* lemonade."

Herrod filmed the bikers as they lined up to pay for a refreshing glass of lemonade.

Even the toughest guys cannot resist Prince Lemonade Stand🍋❤️🍋 thank you guys please share this video

Posted by Yohinnest Herrod on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

"This is the most customers you've had ever," Herrod tells his son in the video.

The video has since taken off and complete strangers are reaching out to the bikers and Herrod about how sweet they found the video.

"You guys are going viral on Twitter and we saw the footage of you guys visiting the little boys lemonade stand and I want to say that the world has watched you and we want to say thank you! Here's the link to the viral tweet. Thank you for bringing us together one ride at a time! Let's ride!" one woman wrote on the Charity Mars Hill Rides page.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Bikers Surprise Indiana Boy Selling Lemonade In Wholesome Viral Video

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.