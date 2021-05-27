Bikers Surprise Indiana Boy Selling Lemonade In Wholesome Viral Video
By Anna Gallegos
May 27, 2021
A group of bikers in Indiana are going viral for defying stereotypes and showing support for a young boy's lemonade stand.
Prince told his dad Yohinnest Herrod that he wants to own his a fresh lemonade truck. With some help from his dad, Prince opened a lemonade stand outside of the family's southside Indianapolis home.
After a few days of being in business, nearly two dozen bikers rolled up to Prince's stand. The bikers are members of the Charity Mars Hill Rides. In their Facebook photo, the group proudly declares that "we ride hard for that *ice cold* lemonade."
Herrod filmed the bikers as they lined up to pay for a refreshing glass of lemonade.
Even the toughest guys cannot resist Prince Lemonade Stand🍋❤️🍋 thank you guys please share this videoPosted by Yohinnest Herrod on Wednesday, May 26, 2021
"This is the most customers you've had ever," Herrod tells his son in the video.
The video has since taken off and complete strangers are reaching out to the bikers and Herrod about how sweet they found the video.
"You guys are going viral on Twitter and we saw the footage of you guys visiting the little boys lemonade stand and I want to say that the world has watched you and we want to say thank you! Here's the link to the viral tweet. Thank you for bringing us together one ride at a time! Let's ride!" one woman wrote on the Charity Mars Hill Rides page.
