Boeing To Pay $17 Million In Penalties Over 737 MAX Production Issues

The Federal Aviation Administration has reached a $17 million settlement with Boeing over production issues with 737 NG and 737 Max planes built between 2015 and 2019.

Boeing will have to pay the sum within 30 days and could face an additional $10 million in civil penalties if it fails to take corrective actions to solve the issues.

"Keeping the flying public safe is our primary responsibility. That is not negotiable, and the FAA will hold Boeing and the aviation industry accountable to keep our skies safe," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.

The FAA said that the company installed unapproved sensors on 759 of its older 737 aircraft and newer MAX jets. In addition, Boeing sought approval for 178 Max planes that were built with potentially defective slat tracks on the wings that didn't comply with federal standards. The slats were made by an outside contractor and did not pass quality checks.

The issues were not related to two 737 Max jet crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

Boeing said the issues with their production system and supply chain have been "fully resolved."

"We continue to devote time and resources to improving safety and quality performance across our operations," the company said in a statement.

