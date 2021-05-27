Dan + Shay Perform 'Glad You Exist' At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

When the country crooning duo first dropped 'Glad You Exist,' they opened up about the heartfelt inspiration behind the song. “I had the phrase ‘glad you exist’ written down in my phone, and I always caught myself saying it to my wife, just being appreciative that she is on this planet at the same time that I’m on this planet,” Smyers revealed. “I brought it to Shay and we started kicking around ideas, we thought it would be a really cool song.”

While the inspiration began with Smyers being thankful for his wife, Abby, the song quickly grew to encapsulate a number of people in Smyers and Mooney's lives, including their dedicated fan base. “It turned into just a message about how grateful we are for everybody in our lives — our friends, our families, our fans,” Smyers continued. “And it’s taken on new meaning for us, not being able to see everybody in person. So this song is super close to our hearts and we’re proud to get it out there into the world.”

The enthusiasm of the audience shows just how glad they are that Dan + Shay exist, too, and how happy everybody is to hear live music again. With such a strong connection Dan + Shay have with their fans, it's no surprise they won the Best Duo/Group of the Year award, too.

Photo: Getty