Davenport Thrift Store Lover Tries To Win Big On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’
By Hannah DeRuyter
May 27, 2021
Davenport native Tyler Wentworth will be spinning the wheel and solving puzzles to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations and cash prizes on Wheel of Fortune this upcoming Monday (May 31).
The Iowa native has been a long-time fan of the show and says he grew up watching the game during dinner time. He decided it was his turn to take a chance and apply to be a contestant.
After being invited to participate in a virtual audition, Wentworth described being “so impressed with the Zoom audition where I competed against other contestants. I felt the adrenaline rushing through me as if I was truly playing the game.”
Wentworth moved across the country in 2019 and currently lives in San Diego, working as the director of social media for a men's grooming company.
He plans to use the money he takes home on Monday to put toward his dream of owning a home in the California desert.
Hopefully, if he wins enough cash, he can splurge a little on his other interests like thrifting and collecting mid-century modern decor.
Watch Wheel of Fortune locally on KWQC-TV 6 at 6:30 p.m. Monday (May 31) to cheer on the Davenport homegrown contestant.
To be a contestant on the show, you can apply on the Wheel of Fortune website. If selected to be on the show, all contestants take home a guaranteed minimum of $1,000.
Photo: Credit: © 2021 Quadra Productions, Inc., photographer Carol Kaelson. All rights reserved.