Davenport Thrift Store Lover Tries To Win Big On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Davenport native Tyler Wentworth will be spinning the wheel and solving puzzles to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations and cash prizes on Wheel of Fortune this upcoming Monday (May 31).

The Iowa native has been a long-time fan of the show and says he grew up watching the game during dinner time. He decided it was his turn to take a chance and apply to be a contestant.

After being invited to participate in a virtual audition, Wentworth described being “so impressed with the Zoom audition where I competed against other contestants. I felt the adrenaline rushing through me as if I was truly playing the game.”

Wentworth moved across the country in 2019 and currently lives in San Diego, working as the director of social media for a men's grooming company.

He plans to use the money he takes home on Monday to put toward his dream of owning a home in the California desert.

Hopefully, if he wins enough cash, he can splurge a little on his other interests like thrifting and collecting mid-century modern decor.

Watch Wheel of Fortune locally on KWQC-TV 6 at 6:30 p.m. Monday (May 31) to cheer on the Davenport homegrown contestant.

To be a contestant on the show, you can apply on the Wheel of Fortune website. If selected to be on the show, all contestants take home a guaranteed minimum of $1,000.

Photo: Credit: © 2021 Quadra Productions, Inc., photographer Carol Kaelson. All rights reserved.