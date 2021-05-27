Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile & H.E.R. Honor Elton John With Epic Medley

In honor of his legendary career in the music industry, which has spanned decades and created innumerable hit songs, Elton John was awarded the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday (May 27). As part of the celebration, Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. teamed up for a special tribute performance.

Elton himself said there is "no better feeling in the world" than getting out on stage, so, it stands to reason, there's no better way to honor such a storied artist than with live music. Lovato, Carlisle and H.E.R. did just that. They kicked off their epic tribute medley with 'Benny and the Jets.' H.E.R. donned a sparkly jumpsuit and jammed out on a bright red grand piano—a fitting homage to Sir Elton.

Carlisle then took over on vocals during 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me.' Elton could be seen getting emotional while Carlisle belted out the classic song.

Lovato, also donning a pantsuit worthy of an Elton John tribute, took the reigns for the final segment of the tribute. They rocked out to 'I'm Still Standing' as Elton sang along from side stage.