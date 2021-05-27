Every Memorial Day Weekend Deal You Need To Know
By Emily Lee
May 27, 2021
Memorial Day weekend is here. While the world is still working its way back to normalcy, the annual sales for the holiday weekend are still happening. From patio furniture to footwear, there are all different sales happening this weekend. Thanks to RetailMeNot, we've got every Memorial Day Weekend sale you need to know.
Bathorium: Get 30% off sitewide on Bathorium.com when you use code MEMORIAL30 from May 28 through May 31.
Beauty Nut: Get 15% off sitewide on BeautyNut.com + free shipping for orders $75 and over from May 28 through May 31.
Biossance: From May 26 through May 31, get $25 off $75 sitewide.
CHI: The world-famous hair tool and styling brand is offering 25% off your order with code MEMORIAL25 from May 28 to May 31. Not valid on products already on sale or in conjunction with other promotions, promo coupons or subscriptions.
Dermstore: Save up to 20% on best-selling beauty and skincare with code MDSALE20.
Dionis: From May 28 through May 31, you can get 15% off sitewide.
Drybar: Last year, they were offering 20% off tools online and in select stores. They may bring this offer back!
Hello Bello: Get 20% off your order through June 30 with promo code INSIDER20.
No, Thank You: Take 20% off all products on the website with the code yesplease.
Nudestix: Get free shipping all weekend long and if you spend $35+ you’ll receive a free Nudefix concealer ($28 value). Just use codeFREEFIXat checkout
NuMe: Get 40% off all styling tools & accessories and 50% off all haircare from May 21 through May 31.
PHYTO: Get 33% OFF on all orders on Monday, May 31st for 24 hours only, no code necessary.
Renude: Get 10% off and free shipping with the code OUTOFOFFICE.
Sephora: Get $5 cash back on orders of $65 or more sitewide or get $10 cash back on orders of $75+ or more sitewide for new customers. Plus, get free shipping with promo code FREESHIP.
SkinStore: If you’re a new customer, use the promo code NEWBIE to get 20% off most brands.
Sigma Beauty: From May 28 through June 1, get 30% off sitewide.
Spongellé: This cult-favorite line of specialty body wash-infused sponges is offering 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL2021 from May 26 through May 31.
St. Moriz: Buy one get one 40% off on Ulta.com from May 23 through May 29.
The A Method: This vegan line created by celebrity dermatologist Tina Alster is offering 30% off all of their SPF products until May 31. Shop through this link; no code needed.
Ulta: Get daily deals on up to 50% off haircare during the Gorgeous Hair Event through May 29.
Verb: During Verb’s biggest sale of the year, customers can score up to 50% off of the brand’s best-selling products, like the Hydrate Liter Duo, the Purple Mask Kit, the Ghost Liter Duo, and the Reset Clarifying Shampoo. Verb’s Summer Sale will take place May 27 – May 31, but rewards members will receive early access on May 26. All orders can be placed online at www.verbproducts.com.
Violet Grey: They are having a huge sale! Get 20% hot products like Augustinus Bader, Westman Atelier, Charlotte Tilbury, Virtue and more.
Avocado Green Mattress: Save $100 on green and vegan hybrid mattresses with the code HONOR.
Bear Mattress: Get 25% off sitewide and a $250 free gift set with the code MD25 at checkout.
Brooklyn Bedding: From May 14 through May 27, American-made, affordable luxury mattress and bedding brand Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off sitewide. Plus, for the entire month of May, Brooklyn Bedding is hosting a Military Appreciation sale offering 30% off site-wide for those who have served or are currently serving in the military.
Casper: Get special bundle deals and 4% cash back.
Country Living Welcome Home Collection: Get 25% off their collection of three brand new mattresses that have high-end cooling technology, pressure-relieving foams, and edge support systems.
Haven: They are offering 50% off Foam Mattresses and 30% off accessories.
Helix Sleep: Get $100 off your purchase of $600+ with promo code MEMORIALDAY100, $150 off your purchase of $1,250 with promo code MEMORIALDAY150, or $200 off your purchase of $1,750 with promo code MEMORIALDAY200.
Idle Sleep: Get 50% off Foam Mattresses, 35% off Hybrid Mattresses and 30% off accessories.
Layla Sleep: Now through May 31, Layla Sleep, a leading direct-to-consumer bedding brand, is giving up to $300 in free products with every mattress purchase (2 Free Pillows + Microfiber sheets + Mattress Protector).
Leesa: Get 20% off and two free pillows with a mattress purchase with promo code PREVIEWSALE.
Mattress Firm: Get up to $300 off top brands including Serta, Sealy and Tulo. Plus, get 8% cash back sitewide.
Nest Bedding: From May 1 to June 7, Nest Bedding is offering 20% off select mattresses and 10% off all other products. No code and no minimum spend required.
Nola Mattress: Through the end of the month, the brand is offering up to $250 off their Original 10” mattress or $300 off their Signature 12” Mattress, both of which come with two free pillows.
Purple: Get free sheets and a pillow with select mattress purchases.
RVMattress.com: This online destination works with Brooklyn Bedding’s best sleep solutions for sleep gear that’s fit for the road, is offering 25% off sitewide for a Memorial Week Preview Sale from May 14 to May 27.
Saatva: Now through May 17, you can save $200 on your mattress purchase of $1,000 or more. Plus, you’ll get free white glove delivery as part of this Memorial Day mattress deal.
Serta: Get up to $1000 off during the Serta Memorial Day Sales Event.
Sleep Number: Get $800 off the best-selling Sleep Number 360 i8 smart bed and $1,000 off the Sleep Number 360 Special Edition smart bed.
Tempur-Pedic: Get $300 worth of accessories free with your mattress set purchase with promo code 300FREE and 1% cashback.
Tuft & Needle: Get 20% off jersey sheets, Contrast Platform Beds, and Adjustable Frames; 15% off Original, Mint and Hybrid mattresses; and 10% off all other Tuft & Needle merchandise sitewide through May 31.
Value City Furniture/American Signature Furniture: Get 10% off order of $999+, 15% of $1999+ and 20% off $4999+.
Allswell Home: Get 25% off Bedding Bath and Spa with promo code MOM25 through May 9. Stack the savings with 1% cashback.
American Signature Furniture: Last year, you could save up to 20% during the Memorial Day sale at American Signature Furniture and Value City Furniture, or get 48 months of promotional financing until May 25, subject to credit approval.
Anchor of Hope: They are having an exclusive Memorial Day Weekend Sale! Take 20% off online purchase and receive a free gift using code MEMORIAL. Offer valid from May 28 through May 31 only on anchorofhopebox.com.
Article: Get up to 30% off outdoor, home office and more.
Aquasana: Starting Tuesday, May 25 and running until Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, shoppers can score the following on www.aquasana.com: Up to 55% off under sink water filters, up to 50% off whole house systems, up to 50% off countertop water filters and up to 50% off shower filters.
Badcock Home Furniture &more: This southeastern furniture retailer has more than 380 stores across eight states, and through May 31 they are offering up to 50% off throughout the store. Customers can also receive an extra 10% off purchases $999 or more or 0% interest for 36 months on financed amounts over $3,600 (on one receipt).
Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to 20% off one single item and $20 off your purchase of $80 or more in-store or online. Plus, save up to 40% on bedding, bath, outdoor and more.
Best Buy: Save big on appliance top deals during the Memorial Day Sale, plus get up to 24 months of financing for appliance and Geek Squad purchases.
Big Lots: From May 22 – June 5, Big Lots will be offering special deals including 20% off select indoor furniture, deals on patio rugs, select pools, patio folding tables and chairs, with additional 4-day deals during the Memorial Day weekend. In addition, Big Rewards shoppers will receive $10 BIG Bucks coupons for each $100 spent. Plus, Veterans, active military, and their families can enjoy a year-round discount of 10 percent off all in-store and online purchases.
Brooklinen: Get 20% off sitewide with promo code BDAY.
California Design Den: California Design Den is offering 15% off their Bamboo Sheets and 500 Thread Count Sheet Sets starting Monday, May 31 through June 5. Find them on Amazon!
CBDistillery: There are a few sales to shop! Use code NIGHTOWL on May 22 to get 25% off sitewide, up to 30% off on May 25 with code OVERSTOCK and on May 31 they will donate 5% of profits to Project Sanctuary.
Cleancult: This sustainable cleaning brand that’s redefining clean with a zero-waste refillable system and high efficacy, plant-based formulas, will be offering 30% off any purchase site-wide with code SUMMER30 now until Monday, May 31.
The Company Store: Get 20% off sitewide and stack the savings with 1% cashback.
The Container Store: Get up to 25% off closet organization essentials.
Cool Coffee Clique: Cool Coffee Clique offers a variety of products, including a stylish K-cup coffee machine, strong AF coffee, and accessories ranging from chic mugs to laptop cases, reusable cups and more. From May 28 through may 31, you can get 30% off sitewide.
Crate & Barrel: Get up to 40% off summer accessories, outdoor furniture, planters and more.
Cuisine Solutions: Their new “Together Again BBQ Bundle,” which is a limited-time bundle priced at $109 (normally $133.96 when sold separately) and only available until May 31. It features Seared Bone-In Short Ribs, which can be placed on the grill for a final sear if desired (4-6 servings), Seared Grilled Chicken Breast (8 servings), Asian Style BBQ Sauce (8-12 servings) and a Cavatappi and Cheese with a six-cheese sauce blend, which can be served warmed up or at room temperature (12-15 servings).
FOTILE: From May 21 through June 4, global high-end kitchen appliance brand is offering up to $200 off their most popular appliances on Amazon.
GraniteStone: Today through June 2, all GraniteStone Cookware products will be15% off.
Handy: Take 30% off during their Memorial day Sale with the code MEMORIAL30 at checkout.
Hey Dewy: Use the code MemDay20 for 20% off.
Home Depot: Save up to $400 on appliances, patio furniture, tools, and more during their spring savings event.
Houzz: Get up to 65% off outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs and more during their Memorial Day sale.
iRobot: Get up to $450 off bundles and up to $200 off select iRobot models.
Lowe’s: The popular retailers is offering up to $500 in savings on top brand appliances from brands like GE, Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool.
Lumens: Starting today, save up to 50% on modern lighting, fans, furniture and décor.
Michaels: Earn $5 in rewards when you spend $25+ until June 5.
Minted: From May 27 through June 1, get 25% off saves the dates, 15% off wedding orders, 15% off baby & kid orders and 15% off graduation orders with the promo code MEMORIALDAY.
OfficeDepot & OfficeMax: Save over 20% on audio, furniture, office supplies and more during the pre-Memorial Day Sale. Also, get 6% cash back on online purchases.
Our Place: Get $30 off the Always Pan with promo codeGOODTASTE30through May 3.
Outdoor Fellow: Get 20% off all candles with promo code INSIDER20.
Overstock: During Overstock’s Memorial Day Blowout sale, their biggest sale of the season, you can get patio furniture starting at $99, rugs starting at $49, home décor starting at $24 and living room chairs starting at $99. There’s also free shipping on everything (no minimums or exclusions).
Pier 1: Get 40% off outdoor furniture, wall decor, living room furniture and more during the Memorial Day sitewide sale. And get 5% cash back.
Pillow Cube: This revolutionary pillow is perfect for the side sleeper, and they’re offering many sales from May 28 to June 1. Get 10 off pillows, 50% off of white cases, two Pillow Cube Pros for $200 and two Pillow Cube Classics for $120.
PrettyLitter: Get 20% off plus a free star toy when you use the codeMEMORIAL20.
RoveConcepts: From May 28 to 31, members will receive 20% off site wide and 20% back in voucher. (Members regularly get 20% off site wide and up to 10% back in voucher). There will also be select pieces that are up to 40% off during this period.
Saatchi Art: From Thursday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 26, they’re offering 15% off Original Art of $1,000+ with code HELLOSUMMER15 and 10% off all other Original Art with code HELLOSUMMER10. Plus, from Thursday, May 27 through Wednesday, June 2, you can get 20% off Original Art of $3,000+ with code MEMORIALDAY20 and 15% off all Original Art with code MEMORIALDAY15.
Siblings: Two deals! Spend $50, get $10 gift card and a spend $100, get $25 gift card.
Snowe: Get free shipping sitewide and a free Chef’s Towel Set on all orders of $250+ through May 26.
Society6: Get 40% off everything and1% cash back.
Target: Take up to 50% off patio, home, bedding and furniture.
Tineco: From May 24 through May 30, Tineco, a leading innovator in floor care and smart home appliances, will be offering a range of discounts on their best-selling models at Walmart.
Wayfair: It hasn’t been announced yet, but you can expect to get up to 70% off furniture, outdoor, decor and more during the Memorial Day Clearance Sale.
Weatherman Umbrella: From May 27 through May 31, Weatherman Umbrella is offering 20% off sitewide.
World Market: Get up to 40% off storewide during the Clearance Sale.
AUrate New York: Get 10% off your order and 1% cashback.
Bagatiba: They create affordable, vintage feel jewelry pieces that are striking and sustainable. For Memorial Day, shop with the sale code MEMDAY for 30% off.
Charles & Colvard: Beginning Friday, May 28through Monday, May 31take 15% off sitewide. Not including Signature Collection, loose gemstones, prior purchases, or any other offers.
Jared: Now through Saturday, June 5, take an extra 20% Off Pandora items. Beginning Friday, May 28 through June 6, enjoy 15% off Anniversary Bands along with an extra 25% off of select clearance.
Kay Jewelers: Beginning Thursday, May 27 through Sunday, June 6, take 20-40% off Engagement + Anniversary Rings, as well as select Solitaire Rings.
Rellery: This year’s deal has not been released yet, but last year you could get 10% off, 15% off orders of $250 or more, or 20% off orders of $450 or more.
Rocksbox: Beginning Friday, May 28 through Wednesday, June 30, enjoy 50% off a 3-month membership with code ALLSUMMER.
Zales: Now through Wednesday, May 26 take up to 40% off select online-only merchandise. Beginning Thursday, May 27 through Monday, May 31 buy more save more up to 25% off.
Academy: Get up to 50% off swimwear, footwear, bikes, kayaks and more.
Backcountry: Get up to 50% off summer essentials during the Memorial Day Sale, including trending brands. Stack the savings with 1% cashback.
Bass Pro Shops: Save up to 40% off in the camping classics, and stack the savings with 8% cashback.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off outdoor gear and essentials.
JanSport: Get 30% off select bag styles and 1% cashback on your purchase.
REI: Take 50% off REI Co-op men and women clothing items, 20% off Yakima and Thule roof accessories and up to 25% off on select bike tires and accessories.
& Other Stories: Take 15% off your first order, and get 1% cashback!
Abercrombie & Fitch: In 2020 they offered 40-60% off in-store and online, and an extra 15% off select items. TBD on this year’s deals!
adidas: Save up to 50% off shoes, clothing and more, and get 15% cashback on your purchase.
Aerie: Buy one, get one free on all the Aerie collection, including tops, bottoms, bras, dresses and skirts. Plus, stack the savings with free shipping on orders of $50+.
Aerosoles: Select summer styles are 40% for Memorial Day weekend. Plus, get 1% cashback for online purchases sitewide and 15% off your order.
American Eagle: Last year they were offering up to 60% off everything and free shipping on orders over $50. They haven’t announced what they’re offering in 2021, but you can get an 8% cashback on online orders.
Anthropologie: They are offering an extra 25% off all sale items.
Andrew Marc: Get an extra 25% off sitewide with promo code GIFT25at checkout.
Aritzia: Get $10 off orders of $30+ and free shipping on $100+.
ASOS: They have offered 20% off everything for Memorial Day, but you can get 5% cashback now!
Banana Republic: Get up to 50% off sitewide and free 2-3 day shipping on orders of $100+. Plus, get1% cashback for online purchases.
Baublebar: You can get Alidia rings for just $12 and 20% off everything else with the promo code BB20. With RetailMeNot, you can get 10% cashback on all online purchases.
Belk: There are tons of sales for Memorial Day at Belk! Get 60% off Ocean & Coast apparel for the entire family, 50% off select styles of Women’s Sandals, including brands like Baretraps, Be True, Jellypop, Sugar and more, 25% off Columbia, 25% off Women’s and Men’s Swim, $17 Salt Life, Columbia and Guy Harvey Tees and $5 Liberty Park Women’s and Men’s Short Sleeve Flag Graphic T-Shirt.
Bloomingdale’s: They’ve offering 30-50% off a large selection of items and an extra 60%-70% off select clearance items. Plus, get 5% cashback when you shop today.
The Bouqs Co. Flowers: Get $20 off select Bouqs with promo code MOM20.
Carbon38: Shop up to 15% select styles and 15% off your first and second order of $100+.
Club Monaco: Get 15% off everything when you join the club.
Finish Line: From May 27 through June 1 at 10 a.m. EST, get 30% off Select Styles with code MAYSAVE30.
haramti: harmati offers a range of multifunctional products that will be on sale via Amazon for Memorial Day. From May 27 to May 31, you can get 20% off their Eula Mirror, 20% off Marina Lift-Top Coffee Table, 20% off Monty Storage Bench and 20% off Rene Adjustable Desk when you use the code 20memoriald. Plus, use the code25memorialdfor 25% off Oreo Smart Click Desk.
Jos. A. Bank: From May 19 through May 31 during their Spring Clean Up Event, you can get up to 85% off! Get clearance sport shirts as low as $14.99, sportcoats as low as $39.99, suits from $69.99, dress shirts from $14.99, sweaters from $14.99, pants as low as $14.99 and accessories from $2.99.
Kate Spade: Get an extra 10% off and free shipping when you sign up for emails and get 5% cashback.
Lee: Get up to 30% off (select styles) plus an extra 15% off your order with code (some exclusions apply) with code MEMDAY15.
Macy’s: Get up to 25-60% off select styles, including clothing, shoes, home and more. Stack the savings with 6% cashback on online purchases and an extra 25% off for a limited time with promo code MOM.
Madewell: Get $25 off $150, and there may be more deals to come!
Ma’am Shoes: They are offering 10% off site-wide with promo code MEMORIAL10 at checkout starting May 17 to May 31.
Mango: Get 30% off everything and1% cashback.
Men’s Wearhouse: During their The Big Deal Memorial Day Event, you can get up to 85% off! From May 19 through May 31, get clearance suits starting at $69.99, clearance sport coats starting at $59.99, clearance sport coats Starting at $59.99, clearance dress shirts starting at $14.99 and clearance casual wear starting at $9.99.
ModCloth: During their Memorial Day Sale-bration, get 20% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale.
Need Supply Co.: Get up to 60% off new markdowns.
Nike: Get up to 40% off sale styles and stack the savings with 8% cashback.
Old Navy: It’s still too early for us to know what’s coming at Old Navy’s Memorial Day sale, but last year you could get up to 50% off everything with styles starting at just $7.
Onzie: Get 25% off the entire site with the code MEMORIAL.
Victoria’s Secret: Still TBD, but last year you could get 60% off thousands of items, including panties starting at $4 and bras starting at $15.
Vince: You can get 1% cash back on all online purchases, and we’re anticipating they will have another great sale!
Zappos: Get tons of deals on swimsuits, footwear and apparel during the Memorial Day Sale.
Photo: Getty