Fake $100 Bills Used At Testicle Festival

A Wisconsin business is warning others to watch out for fake $100 bills after unknowingly accepting counterfeit money at the annual Testicle Festival.

According to WBAY 2, Rocky & Tara's Nut Haus posted on Facebook about the fraudulent money.

In the Facebook post, they added photos and wrote, "We're scammed this weekend with fraudulent $100 bills during Testicle Festival, we would like to make this notice to all upcoming festivals and big events to be on guard. As these bills can be bought by ANYONE ON A WEBSITE."

The fake money is marked with pink Chinese writing on the front and the back of the $100 bill.

They noted that the scammers likely handed them the money when they were swamped, and the crew was not following typical protocols by using counterfeit detection pens.