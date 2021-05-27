Feedback

Fake $100 Bills Used At Testicle Festival

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 27, 2021

A Wisconsin business is warning others to watch out for fake $100 bills after unknowingly accepting counterfeit money at the annual Testicle Festival.

According to WBAY 2, Rocky & Tara's Nut Haus posted on Facebook about the fraudulent money.

In the Facebook post, they added photos and wrote, "We're scammed this weekend with fraudulent $100 bills during Testicle Festival, we would like to make this notice to all upcoming festivals and big events to be on guard. As these bills can be bought by ANYONE ON A WEBSITE."

The fake money is marked with pink Chinese writing on the front and the back of the $100 bill.

They noted that the scammers likely handed them the money when they were swamped, and the crew was not following typical protocols by using counterfeit detection pens.

☆☆☆☆ATTENTION☆☆☆ The Nut Haus & 2 of A kind We're scammed this weekend with fraudulent $100 bills during Testicle...

Posted by Rocky & Tara's Nut Haus on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

WBAY 2 reported that the fake money also passed at both of the bars hosting the event and another business. The person using the counterfeit cash also avoided all security cameras.

Sgt. Nat Borman with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department said the fake bills are usually bought online. “It’s well-marked that it’s not real money. There’s Chinese characters on it, other indications it’s not meant to be real money, although they do a really good job making it look real.”

Rocky & Tara's Nut Haus is offering an award to anyone that comes forward with any information.

Photo: Getty Images

