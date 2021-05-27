Here's How You Can Fish For Free In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania residents will be able to fish for free during Memorial Day weekend.

WPXI reports the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will waive its fishing license requirement on Sunday, allowing residents to fish within public water areas throughout the Keystone State for free.

A second Fish-For-Free Day will be held statewide during the Fourth of July.

“From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on both days, no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including season and creel limits, apply,” a news release from the PFBC said.

PennLive.com reports anglers can borrow rods, reels lines and tackle boxes full of hooks and other fishing items as part of the Fishing Tackle Loaner Program, operated by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with the American Sportsfishing Association and other sponsors, during Fish-For-Free Day.

State park offices, nature centers, libraries and other locations across the state have also been stocked with gear to be loaned free of charge "in much the same way books are borrowed from a library."

Equipment can also be loaned to groups participating in local angler education programs.

Pennsylvania residents interested in the loaner program can find loaner sites through the interactive map on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's website.

Photo: Getty Images