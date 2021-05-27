Feedback

Here's How You Can Fish For Free In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall

May 27, 2021

Pennsylvania residents will be able to fish for free during Memorial Day weekend.

WPXI reports the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will waive its fishing license requirement on Sunday, allowing residents to fish within public water areas throughout the Keystone State for free.

A second Fish-For-Free Day will be held statewide during the Fourth of July.

“From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on both days, no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including season and creel limits, apply,” a news release from the PFBC said.

PennLive.com reports anglers can borrow rods, reels lines and tackle boxes full of hooks and other fishing items as part of the Fishing Tackle Loaner Program, operated by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with the American Sportsfishing Association and other sponsors, during Fish-For-Free Day.

State park offices, nature centers, libraries and other locations across the state have also been stocked with gear to be loaned free of charge "in much the same way books are borrowed from a library."

Equipment can also be loaned to groups participating in local angler education programs.

Pennsylvania residents interested in the loaner program can find loaner sites through the interactive map on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's website.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Here's How You Can Fish For Free In Pennsylvania

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.