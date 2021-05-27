IKEA Recalls Bowls, Mugs, And Plates Due To Burn Hazards

IKEA has issued a recall of nearly 160,000 plates, bowls, and mugs, over concerns that they could break. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the company's Heroisk and Talrika dishware sets "can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard."

"The bowls, plates, and mugs were sold in a variety of colors, including yellow, pink and blue. The article name ("HEROISK" or "TALRIKA"), supplier number "23348," "Made in Taiwan" and "PLA" are molded into the bottom of each item," the CPSC wrote in the recall notice.

They were sold both online and in stores from August 2019 through May 2021 for between $4 and $12.

IKEA has received 123 reports of breakage, including four in which somebody was injured. Two of the injured individuals required medical treatment. Most of the injuries were caused by hot contents leaking from the broken dishes.

Consumers who purchased the recalled dishware can return it to any IKEA store for a full refund.

