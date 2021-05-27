Kate Middleton & Prince William Take A 'Trip Down Memory Lane' In Scotland
By Emily Lee
May 27, 2021
A blast from the past!
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been on an official tour of Scotland over the past several days. Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, the trip is also quite sentimental for them for personal reasons. The pair first met while attending St. Andrews University twenty years ago.
On Wednesday (May 26), William and Kate grabbed fish and chips and ice cream from a local store they frequented together when they were students. Their trip to Anstruther in Fife, which is located about 10 miles from St. Andrews, wasn't part of their official tour.
"It was almost as if they were going back to what they used to do 10 years ago," Alison Smith, who owns Anstruther, told People of her encounter with the royals. "You could see that they were thoroughly enjoying being back here. It was fantastic for them."
We can hardly believe it’s almost 20 years since we last had the honour of frying up some Scottish haddock and chips...Posted by Anstruther Fish Bar on Wednesday, May 26, 2021
"They were strolling around the town like locals. They walked along the shore street and people were greeting them, and they stopped at our ice cream parlor store and came in for ice cream," she continued. "Kate told our restaurant manager Julie, 'We have really enjoyed being here. It is a real trip down memory lane for us today.' I thought that was so sweet. Even though our staff were very nervous, they were just so nice to talk to."
"When my son Andrew came down to speak to the Duke, he asked, 'Did Your Royal Highness enjoy your fish and chips? And he said, 'It was amazing. If anything, I've got to say they were every bit as good as I remember, if not better,'" Smith added.
Photo: Getty