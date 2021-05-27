A blast from the past!

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been on an official tour of Scotland over the past several days. Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, the trip is also quite sentimental for them for personal reasons. The pair first met while attending St. Andrews University twenty years ago.

On Wednesday (May 26), William and Kate grabbed fish and chips and ice cream from a local store they frequented together when they were students. Their trip to Anstruther in Fife, which is located about 10 miles from St. Andrews, wasn't part of their official tour.

"It was almost as if they were going back to what they used to do 10 years ago," Alison Smith, who owns Anstruther, told People of her encounter with the royals. "You could see that they were thoroughly enjoying being back here. It was fantastic for them."