Missouri Man Allegedly Missing For A Second Time In 10 Years

A Missouri man seems to have put himself in a plotline straight out of the movies.

According to FOX 2, a Missouri man who allegedly left his wife and disappeared 10 years ago, only to pop back up in a different state under a new name, has now disappeared once again.

Jay Holsinger was last seen by his wife, Jaimi Holsinger, on May 14. They have lived in Imperial, Missouri, for about 10 years.

An investigation into the disappearance of Jay is currently underway by the Jefferson Country Sheriff's Office, but this is not the first time police have looked into a missing person report for Jay.

FOX 2 reports that they had previously investigated Jay's first disappearance after an alert from Ohio in 2011.

When FOX 2 did their investigation in 2011, they discovered that Jay had not been missing. He was in the St. Louis area dating multiple women under the last name Masters.

Jaimi told the reporters that she and Jay began dating around the time and eventually got married.

Jaimi was recently diagnosed with cancer and said, "He’s been my rock."

The last time the two spoke, Jay had told her that he had just arrived to work on Heintz Metal on Hall Street. Jaimi said she even heard him put his truck into park, but Jay's co-workers said he never showed up that day. One supervisor said that Jay had texted her, "Not feeling good. Stomach issues," and that's all she heard from him.

FOX 2 went to Jay's work and saw his desk untouched. On his desk were personal belongings, a raffle to raise money for Jaimi, and a Christmas box from another woman with a picture and a love note that read "Your baby."

Jay was last seen driving a 2007 or 2008 GMC Sierra crew cab pick-up truck with a silver toolbox. He may also be wearing a black batman ball cap. A former co-worker said Jay would sometimes call himself by his "secret identity," which was batman or "Bruce Wayne."

Jaimi told FOX 2, “I just want to know whether he’s okay, whether he’s alive. If he didn’t want to be with me, that’s fine – be a man and face me. I can’t run from my cancer.”

