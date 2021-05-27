Prince Harry recently opened up about a number of difficulties he faced as a member of the Royal Family, including abusing drugs and alcohol in his early twenties and the aftermath of his mother's death when he was just 12-years-old. Though he hasn't addressed the situation publicly, Prince Charles is reportedly "hurt" and "disappointed" by his son's comments.

During an episode of his recent AppleTV+ series The Me You Can't See, the Duke of Sussex opened about his strained relationship with his father. Though Harry previously told Oprah Winfrey that he and his fathers were more recently at odds over his royal exit, in The Me You Can't See, however, he recalled memories of discord from his early childhood.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger … ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you,’” Harry said. “That doesn’t make sense — just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids."

Royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly that the heir to the throne isn't thrilled by Harry's decision to speak out. “It appears nothing is off limits now,” he said. “[It’s sad] that their private family affairs are being aired in public yet again.”

Another source said Charles "feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop." The insider also added that the “general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself.”

Though Charles may want to issue his own rebuttal, it's likely he will continue to abide by Queen Elizabeth's preferred press strategy of "never complain, never explain."

Photo: Getty