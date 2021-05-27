Texas Bike Shop Owner Uses Fog Machines To Fight Crime

Fred Rebollido is fed up with thieves breaking into his bike shop in Fort Bend County, Texas.

The owner told KPRC that his store Sugar Cycles, Inc. has been broken into twice over the last year. Bike shops are a popular target for thieves in that area of Texas so Rebollido knew he had to do something.

Anytime Rebollido and other shops increased their security, the criminals would come with tools to pull down any bars or gates blocking their way, the owner wrote on Facebook.

When thieves returned to the store for a third time on Sunday, Rebollido was ready. He hooked up fog machines to a motion senor that went off after three men smashed their way through the front door.