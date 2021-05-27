Texas Bike Shop Owner Uses Fog Machines To Fight Crime
By Anna Gallegos
May 27, 2021
Fred Rebollido is fed up with thieves breaking into his bike shop in Fort Bend County, Texas.
The owner told KPRC that his store Sugar Cycles, Inc. has been broken into twice over the last year. Bike shops are a popular target for thieves in that area of Texas so Rebollido knew he had to do something.
Anytime Rebollido and other shops increased their security, the criminals would come with tools to pull down any bars or gates blocking their way, the owner wrote on Facebook.
When thieves returned to the store for a third time on Sunday, Rebollido was ready. He hooked up fog machines to a motion senor that went off after three men smashed their way through the front door.
Posted by Sugar Cycles, Inc. on Monday, May 24, 2021
Security camera footage shows the crooks trying to remove bikes from the store as a cloud of smoke moves in.
“At that point, they are purely relying on their senses to navigate their way through the shop,” Rebollido said.
The fog alone couldn't stop the thieves but it created enough of a scene that an off duty cop driving by stopped to see what was going on. The officer arrested the three men at the store before they were able to drive off with the 16 new bikes they were loading into a U-Haul. Their haul was worth $30,000.
Photo: Getty Images