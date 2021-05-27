Feedback

These 4 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

May 27, 2021

A new research study ranked some of the most dangerous cities in the country, and several in Louisiana made the cut. Two cities even cracked the Top 10.

NeighborhoodScout recently released its ranking of the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The site compared cities with at least 25,000 residents and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes — like murder, aggravated assault, and more — per 1,000 residents.

Here are the four most dangerous cities in Louisiana, and their overall ranking:

  • No. 5: Monroe
  • No. 8: Alexandria
  • No. 34: New Orleans
  • No. 71 Baton Rouge

Monroe and Alexandria were both named to the Top 10 most dangerous cities, with the violent crime rate coming in at 17.9 and 15.8, respectively, per 1,000 residents. The chances of being victim to a violent crime in Alexandria are about 1 in 63 while the chances increase to 1 in 55 for Monroe.

These cities are considered the top 10 most dangerous in the country:

  1. Detroit, Michigan
  2. St. Louis, Missouri
  3. Memphis, Tennessee
  4. Baltimore, Maryland
  5. Monroe, Louisiana
  6. Danville, Illinois
  7. Wilmington, Delaware
  8. Alexandria, Louisiana
  9. Camden, New Jersey
  10. Scranton, Pennsylvania

Check out the full list of America's most dangerous cities here.

Photo: Getty Images

