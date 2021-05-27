Tornado Watch Issued For Central Oklahoma As Severe Weather Moves In

The severe weather is expected to move through the area in two waves in the afternoon. The overall threat of a tornado for the Oklahoma City area is low, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a much larger threat of flooding. People should also prepare for winds up to 80 miles per hour and baseball-sized hail.

The ugly weather will hang around through the Memorial Day weekend. There is the potential for strong storms again on Friday, which will likely bring winds up to 60 miles per hour, quarter-sized hail, and a very low chance of tornadoes, according to the NWS.

There will be an up to 50% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday and Monday will come with an 80% chance or rain.