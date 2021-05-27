Tornado Watch Issued For Central Oklahoma As Severe Weather Moves In
By Anna Gallegos
May 27, 2021
Oklahoma residents should keep their eyes on the sky as severe weather continues to work its way through the area.
A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. while Central Oklahoma is under a flood watch until 1 a.m. Friday.
Just to the north of Oklahoma City, tornado warnings have been issued for Dover and Kingfisher County until 2:30 p.m.
⚠️TORNADO WATCH in effect noon to 7 PM Thursday:— NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 27, 2021
Thunderstorms will continue to develop and intensify this afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all hazards today. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings! #okwx pic.twitter.com/FOKfptervx
The severe weather is expected to move through the area in two waves in the afternoon. The overall threat of a tornado for the Oklahoma City area is low, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a much larger threat of flooding. People should also prepare for winds up to 80 miles per hour and baseball-sized hail.
The ugly weather will hang around through the Memorial Day weekend. There is the potential for strong storms again on Friday, which will likely bring winds up to 60 miles per hour, quarter-sized hail, and a very low chance of tornadoes, according to the NWS.
There will be an up to 50% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday and Monday will come with an 80% chance or rain.
Photo: Getty Images