Feedback

Tornado Watch Issued For Central Oklahoma As Severe Weather Moves In

By Anna Gallegos

May 27, 2021

Center For Severe Weather Research Scientists Search For Tornadoes To Study

Oklahoma residents should keep their eyes on the sky as severe weather continues to work its way through the area.

A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. while Central Oklahoma is under a flood watch until 1 a.m. Friday.

Just to the north of Oklahoma City, tornado warnings have been issued for Dover and Kingfisher County until 2:30 p.m.

The severe weather is expected to move through the area in two waves in the afternoon. The overall threat of a tornado for the Oklahoma City area is low, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a much larger threat of flooding. People should also prepare for winds up to 80 miles per hour and baseball-sized hail.

The ugly weather will hang around through the Memorial Day weekend. There is the potential for strong storms again on Friday, which will likely bring winds up to 60 miles per hour, quarter-sized hail, and a very low chance of tornadoes, according to the NWS.

There will be an up to 50% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday and Monday will come with an 80% chance or rain.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Tornado Watch Issued For Central Oklahoma As Severe Weather Moves In

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.