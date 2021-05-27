Feedback

VIDEO: Georgia Rapper Throws $10K At Grads, Gets Escorted Out Of Ceremony

By Kelly Fisher

May 27, 2021

Police escorted an Atlanta-area rapper out the venue of his graduation ceremony because he reportedly made it rain about $10,000 as he walked across the stage.

Metro Marrs, who recently signed with Quality Control Music, graduated from Langston Hughes High School in Fulton County on Sunday (May 23).

Marrs, 18, marked the occasion with an unusual moment during the ceremony. He threw thousands of dollars into the air and into the crowd as he crossed the stage. It got him escorted out of the venue by police, WSB-TV reports.

Since then, video of the Georgia high school grad tossing the money and getting escorted out has made the rounds on social media.

The account Rap Alert, for example, tweeted:

“Atlanta rapper Metro Marrs was detained by police for inciting a riot and disorderly conduct for making it rain $10,000 at his high school graduation.”

Marrs’ management team also shared video on his Instagram account, noting that he “will get out in a couple of hours.”

Video shows eager eager graduates reaching for the money and school officials get up to intervene. Marrs signed with Wuality Control in October, when he was 17 years old, according to TMZ.

