VIDEO: Man Hits Food Delivery Worker With Traffic Divider In New York City

By Bill Galluccio

May 27, 2021

A delivery driver from New York City required six stitches in the back of the head after he was randomly attacked in Hell's Kitchen last week. Onde Unaler, 47, was on his way to complete an order when an unidentified assailant snuck up behind him and hit him in the head with a hard plastic traffic divider.

Unaler fell to the ground, as blood can be seen pouring from the back of his head.

"The next thing I realized, I was on the floor. I felt like my head, my skull was crushed," Unaler told WCBS.

As bystanders rushed over to help Unaler, the suspect fled across the street while laughing.

"He's so young. He has a life. He has a future in front of him. So whatever his reason to do that … it's so wrong," Unaler said.

Despite the attack, Unaler got right back to work so he could support his family.

"Since that day, I'm on the street. Sometimes that feeling says look around. I never ever felt like that before," Unaler said.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the sneak attack and additional photos of the suspect. They are asking the public for help identifying the attacker and are offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

