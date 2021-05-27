WATCH: Emotional Video Shows Moment Man Reunites With Stolen Dog

A North Carolina man desperate for the return of his beloved dog Jolene reunited with her at a Tennessee shelter days after she was stolen.

On Friday (May 21), Aaron Morris, of Waynesville, briefly left his car running outside a Dollar General store in Haywood County with Jolene still inside, according to FOX 23. When he exited the store, his car — along with his phone, medication and Jolene — was missing.

Morris was devastated by the loss of Jolene, who he said has helped him through his mental health struggles.

Fortunately, Jolene turned up at a shelter about 75 miles away in Morristown, Tennessee, after being brought it as a stray. In an attempt to find her owner, and after failed attempts to call the number on her collar, the Morristown Hamblen Human Society took to social media on Monday.

The post was widely shared and word that Jolene was safe and sound made it back to Morris. By Tuesday, the two were reunited.

"Such a happy ending," the shelter wrote in an update on its Facebook page. "We learned last night that Jolene, who was brought it as a stray on Monday, had been inside a car when it was stolen in North Carolina. The reason we couldn't reach the owner at the number on the tag was because his phone was also in the car. Thank you to the people who shared our post her owner was notified and they have been reunited!!"

The shelter included a photo of the moment Jolene happily reunited with her owner.