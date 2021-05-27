WATCH: Javy Bàez Fools Pirates On Incredible Baserunning Trick Play
By Jason Hall
May 27, 2021
Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Bàez fooled the Pittsburgh Pirates on one of the most unique baserunning plays in baseball history during Thursday's (May 27) game at PNC Park.
Bàez hit a routine ground ball to third base with two outs in the top of the third inning. However, the throw by third baseman Erik Gonzàlez pulled first baseman Will Craig off the bag, allowing Bàez to draw Craig into a rundown situation after running back to home plate.
Rather than just tag the bag and get the force out, Craig attempted to chase down Bàez, which allowed Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras to score from second base before Craig's late throw to home.
Bàez then slid into an uncovered first base and moved into second on a bad throw.
The play not only extending the inning for the Cubs, but allowed Chicago to add on an additional run as Bàez scored on a single by Ian Happ during the next at-bat.
The Cubs could use some more magic as they find themselves 0.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the National League Central Division amid a three-game winning streak.
The Pirates, however, continue to struggle as they find themselves 8.5 games behind St. Louis and last in the division amid a five-game losing streak.
