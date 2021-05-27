WATCH: Javy Bàez Fools Pirates On Incredible Baserunning Trick Play

Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Bàez fooled the Pittsburgh Pirates on one of the most unique baserunning plays in baseball history during Thursday's (May 27) game at PNC Park.

Bàez hit a routine ground ball to third base with two outs in the top of the third inning. However, the throw by third baseman Erik Gonzàlez pulled first baseman Will Craig off the bag, allowing Bàez to draw Craig into a rundown situation after running back to home plate.

Rather than just tag the bag and get the force out, Craig attempted to chase down Bàez, which allowed Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras to score from second base before Craig's late throw to home.

Bàez then slid into an uncovered first base and moved into second on a bad throw.