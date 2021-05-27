Watch Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan Karaoke At Casa Rosa VIP Event

Miranda Lambert brought her husband Brendan McLoughlin onstage for the sweetest duet.

Earlier this week, the “Bluebird” songstress invited her sweetheart to be by her side in celebrating the grand opening of her brand-new bar, Casa Rosa Nashville. At the Tuesday evening (May 25) event, Lambert and McLoughlin took the stage together for an adorable round of karaoke, the lovebirds charmed the crowd with a smitten rendition of a Grease classic: “Summer Nights.”

“Summer loving had me a blast,” McLoughlin crooned the opening lyrics to the song as his wife followed with, “Summer loving happened so fast.”

Together, they sang: “Well-a well-a well-a, huh / Tell me more, tell me more / Did you get very far? / Tell me more, tell me more / Like does he have a car?”

Watch a clip of the couple’s duet below: