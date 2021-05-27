Watch Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan Karaoke At Casa Rosa VIP Event
By Regina Star
May 27, 2021
Miranda Lambert brought her husband Brendan McLoughlin onstage for the sweetest duet.
Earlier this week, the “Bluebird” songstress invited her sweetheart to be by her side in celebrating the grand opening of her brand-new bar, Casa Rosa Nashville. At the Tuesday evening (May 25) event, Lambert and McLoughlin took the stage together for an adorable round of karaoke, the lovebirds charmed the crowd with a smitten rendition of a Grease classic: “Summer Nights.”
“Summer loving had me a blast,” McLoughlin crooned the opening lyrics to the song as his wife followed with, “Summer loving happened so fast.”
Together, they sang: “Well-a well-a well-a, huh / Tell me more, tell me more / Did you get very far? / Tell me more, tell me more / Like does he have a car?”
Watch a clip of the couple’s duet below:
Sandy and Danny aka Miranda and Brendan took over the Karaoke machine at Casa Rosa's VIP Party🎤✨ pic.twitter.com/vE3sU7cGOJ— Ran Fan (@randalourita) May 26, 2021
As fans know, “Summer Nights” was originally performed by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the blockbuster 1978 film. And for moments such as these, the ditty makes for quite a romantic sing-along tune as well.
We previously reported on Lambert’s monumental 17,400-square-foot, four-level bar, and restaurant in March. Located at 308 Broadway, the location is a pretty big deal considering Lambert is the first female country artist to launch a branded bar in Nashville.
The “Bluebird” star partnered with TC Restaurant Group on Casa Rosa Nashville, which had its grand opening attended by famous guests like Kid Rock, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker, and others.
Photo: Getty Images