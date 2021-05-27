Feedback

Watch Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan Karaoke At Casa Rosa VIP Event

By Regina Star

May 27, 2021

Miranda Lambert brought her husband Brendan McLoughlin onstage for the sweetest duet.

Earlier this week, the “Bluebird” songstress invited her sweetheart to be by her side in celebrating the grand opening of her brand-new bar, Casa Rosa Nashville. At the Tuesday evening (May 25) event, Lambert and McLoughlin took the stage together for an adorable round of karaoke, the lovebirds charmed the crowd with a smitten rendition of a Grease classic: “Summer Nights.”

“Summer loving had me a blast,” McLoughlin crooned the opening lyrics to the song as his wife followed with, “Summer loving happened so fast.”

Together, they sang: “Well-a well-a well-a, huh / Tell me more, tell me more / Did you get very far? / Tell me more, tell me more / Like does he have a car?”

Watch a clip of the couple’s duet below:

As fans know, “Summer Nights” was originally performed by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the blockbuster 1978 film. And for moments such as these, the ditty makes for quite a romantic sing-along tune as well.

We previously reported on Lambert’s monumental 17,400-square-foot, four-level bar, and restaurant in March. Located at 308 Broadway, the location is a pretty big deal considering Lambert is the first female country artist to launch a branded bar in Nashville.

The “Bluebird” star partnered with TC Restaurant Group on Casa Rosa Nashville, which had its grand opening attended by famous guests like Kid Rock, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker, and others.

Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

Chat About Watch Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan Karaoke At Casa Rosa VIP Event

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.