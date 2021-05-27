Feedback

Why May 27th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

May 27, 2021

It’s May 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1963, Bob Dylan released his iconic second album, The Free wheelin’ Bob Dylan.

In 1977, The Sex Pistols released “God Save the Queen” during Her Majesty’s jubilee celebrations. The record was promptly banned from British airplay. 

In 2001, Tool had the number one album in America with Lateralus.

In 1994, The Eagles played their first show in 14 years. The two-and-a-half-hour gig took place in Burbank, California and featured two encores.

In 2006, for the first time in their 22-year career, the Red Hot Chili Peppers scored a number one album with Stadium Arcadium.

in 2017 Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band died due to complications of liver cancer. Allman passed away at the age of 69 in his home in Savannah, Georgia. 

And in 1964, 11 boys were suspended from a school in Coventry, England for having haircuts like Mick Jagger.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)

