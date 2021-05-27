Why May 28th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Gregg Allman testified against the Allman Brothers Band’s road manager, Scooter Herring, in a deal to avoid drug charges after a drug trafficking sting. It caused tension in the band, which would wind up taking two years off before reforming.

In 1983, the US Festival ’83 kicked off in California. Over the course of four-days, fans saw performances by U2, Motley Crue, Judas Priest, The Clash, David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne, Van Halen, Men at Work and more. Over 750-thousand people attended the event.

In 2004, The Vines bassist Patrick Matthews walked out on the band halfway through the middle of the first song during a gig in Sydney, Australia. Matthews was angry with singer Craig Nicholls for calling the crowd “sheep” and shouting at them in frustration after asking them to stop talking during the music. Matthews never returned to the group.

In 1977, Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers of The Police played together for the first time when they performed as part of Mike Howlett’s band, Strontium90, in Paris, France.

In 1995, Hootie & The Blowfish started a four-week run at number one on the album charts with Cracked Rear View.

And in 1988, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler married his second wife, Teresa Barrick, in her hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. They divorced in 2005.

(H/T: This Day in Music)