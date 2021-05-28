1 Dead In Amish Horse And Buggy Crash In Ohio

One person has died of injuries sustained in a crash involving an Amish horse and buggy in Ohio, state authorities confirmed.

The victim was a juvenile who was driving the buggy, News 5 Cleveland reports. The collision with a 2013 Ford F-150 happened around 7:13 a.m. on Thursday morning (May 27) in Medina County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene.

A Mansfield driver, 26, was driving northbound on State Route 301 when the pick-up truck crashed into the Amish horse and buggy, News 5 Cleveland reports. The condition of the driver of the Ford F-150 and of the horse pulling the buggy were not released as of Friday morning (May 28).

The driver of the buggy, however, whom state authorities confirmed was a juvenile from Homerville, died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

The collision is still under investigation, though troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol have confirmed that alcohol could have played a role, News 5 Cleveland notes.

Photo: Getty Images