At Least 2 Dead, 10 Missing After Boat From Cuba Overturns Near Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued eight people from the water after a boat from Cuba capsized off the coast of Florida. Officials said that they recovered two bodies from the water and that ten others were missing.

The Coast Guard sent three cutters and three helicopters to the area as they continue to search for any survivors.

"Our responders are focused on the search for survivors," said Senior Chief Seth Haynes, Key West command center supervisor. "We will continue to search through the night for those reported missing, and if any mariners see or hear anything, to render assistance if possible and contact the Coast Guard."

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute was conducting routine patrols when they discovered people treading water about 16 miles from Key West around 1 p.m. on Thursday (May 27).

The survivors were given food, water, and basic medical attention. They told their rescuers that they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, on Sunday and that their boat capsized on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard said that the survivors will remain on the Resolute for the time being and did not say if they would be sent back to Cuba.

Photo: Getty Images