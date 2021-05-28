After 14 months, free samples are returning to Costco. The warehouse chain announced that they plan to phase in the return of free samples throughout the month of June. Within the first week of the month, 170 stores will start handing out free samples, with the rest of the locations to follow suit by the end of the month.

Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said the company will be making some changes to how the samples are handed out to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff members. The samples will be made in smaller batches and behind plexiglass and will be handed out one at a time to customers.

Costco is also planning to reopen its food courts, but with reduced seating. Tables that used to sit between six and eight people will now be capped to just four guests, resulting in "half the seating capacity as we had before." They will also be introducing a new churro in July and will replace its frozen yogurt with new ice cream flavors this summer.

"It's going to take some time," Galanti told CNN. "The food courts work. They're one of the things we're known for. We're pleased that they're coming back."

Costco stopped handing out free samples last March and pared back their food court menu to include just hot dogs and pizza for takeout only.

Photo: Getty Images