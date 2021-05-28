Lady Gaga Announces 'Born This Way' 10th-Anniversary CD With 6 New Remixes

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way is getting a special rerelease.

Late last night (May 27), the pop star announced her iconic sophomore album will receive a 10th-anniversary reissue next month. The 2-disc set, arriving June 18, includes the album's 14 original cuts in addition to a second disc with six reimagined versions of Born This Way songs featuring artists who represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Among the musicians featured on the 10th-anniversary release is New Orleans bounce legend Big Freedia, who remixed Gaga's smash hit song “Judas."

“Judas was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover,” Freedia said in a statement. “To me, ‘Judas’ is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”

“Marry the Night," "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)," "Yoü and I," "The Edge of Glory," and " Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” have all been confirmed to get remixes with featured artists to be announced in the coming weeks.