Lady Gaga Announces 'Born This Way' 10th-Anniversary CD With 6 New Remixes
By Regina Star
May 28, 2021
Lady Gaga’s Born This Way is getting a special rerelease.
Late last night (May 27), the pop star announced her iconic sophomore album will receive a 10th-anniversary reissue next month. The 2-disc set, arriving June 18, includes the album's 14 original cuts in addition to a second disc with six reimagined versions of Born This Way songs featuring artists who represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Among the musicians featured on the 10th-anniversary release is New Orleans bounce legend Big Freedia, who remixed Gaga's smash hit song “Judas."
“Judas was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover,” Freedia said in a statement. “To me, ‘Judas’ is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”
“Marry the Night," "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)," "Yoü and I," "The Edge of Glory," and " Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” have all been confirmed to get remixes with featured artists to be announced in the coming weeks.
#TheTenthAnniversary CD & merch collection are available to pre-order now at https://t.co/Q5CJYNiYkZ ❤ pic.twitter.com/MVnDRDjxfB— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 28, 2021
Earlier this week, Gaga honored the 10-year anniversary of her legendary album Born This Way on May 23, which was officially inaugurated “Born This Way Day” by the city of West Hollywood.
The pop icon was present for the celebratory occasion and was also presented with the key to the city for her global impact as a supporter of and an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.
"Thank you for this key. You've been — I'm sure this will sound cheesy to some people, not to me — you've been the motherf—king key to my heart for a long time," Gaga told a cheering crowd in her acceptance speech. "I'll honor this and I'll treasure this, and I promise I'll always be here for this day."
Photo: Getty Images