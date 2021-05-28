St. Louis Mom Spilts $1 Million Lottery Prize With Daughters

One St. Louis resident is now a millionaire after participating in the state's Mega Millions.

According to KDSK 5, Terry Mueth heard on the news that someone in her area won $1 million in the May 4th Mega Millions drawing.

She had purchased a ticket for the same drawing at Wallis Petroleum in Oakville. She texted her husband joking about her possibly winning, and they both laughed.

After looking at the winning numbers, she realized her joke was now a reality.

“I just went, ‘holy cow!’” Mueth said to KDSK 5.

All five white-ball numbers on the winning ticket were: 4, 27, 32, 57, and 63.

Luckily for her daughters, Jaclyn Foulk and Lindsay Proffer, Mueth told Missouri Lottery that she would be splitting the winnings with them.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotterys, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $253 million.

The nest Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $22 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

Photo: Getty Images