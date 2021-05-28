This Atlanta Rooftop Bar Is Among The Best In The U.S.

Summer is around the corner, and that means that weather suited for happy hours at rooftop bars is here.

Rooftop bars offer “booze with some serious views” across the U.S., Big 7 Travel notes. That’s why the travel info hub ranked the Top 25 Best Rooftop Bars in the U.S., “for all your day-drinking, sunset-seeking needs this summer.”

Onerooftop bar in Atlanta made it into the Top 10 in the country.

So, which of Georgia’s bars stood out at a national level?

9 Mile Station.

Here’s what Big 7 Travel said about 9 Mile Station:

“Boasting the liveliest rooftop scene in the city, 9 Mile Station is located at Ponce City Market, formerly home to Sears, Roebuck & Co. As well as the bar, there’s an amusement park, beer garden with deck chairs and three-storey slides. The adventures begin at ground level though; to get to the top you need to hop on a tour guide-operated freight elevator.

“Upstairs you’ll find craft beers, a lengthy wine list and creative cocktails. They’re good at food here too, with an elevated menu of European-inspired American dishes like pimento cheeseburgers and molasses baked beans. And when you’re tired of the views, the drinks and the food, you can challenge a friend to a round of mini-golf too.”

9 Mile Station is located at 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. Find more information about it here.

See the full list of 25 Best Rooftop Bars in the U.S. here.