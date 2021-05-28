Feedback

WATCH: Irate Swan Ambushes Georgia Golfer And Chases Him Off Course

By Kelly Fisher

May 28, 2021

Video captured the moment a massive swan ambushed a golfer on a South Georgia course.

After making a putt, an apparently angry bird shooed John Walters away from the hole. TMZ shared video of the bizarre swan attack on Friday morning (May 28). As the provoked swan tried repeatedly to catch the golfer, Walters ran from the green.

Walters’ daughter told TMZ that the irate swan became a renowned staple to the golf course. It lives in a pond near the ninth hole and is often protective of its area of the golf course, TMZ reports.

See the video here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About WATCH: Irate Swan Ambushes Georgia Golfer And Chases Him Off Course

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.