WATCH: Irate Swan Ambushes Georgia Golfer And Chases Him Off Course

Video captured the moment a massive swan ambushed a golfer on a South Georgia course.

After making a putt, an apparently angry bird shooed John Walters away from the hole. TMZ shared video of the bizarre swan attack on Friday morning (May 28). As the provoked swan tried repeatedly to catch the golfer, Walters ran from the green.

Walters’ daughter told TMZ that the irate swan became a renowned staple to the golf course. It lives in a pond near the ninth hole and is often protective of its area of the golf course, TMZ reports.

See the video here.

Photo: Getty Images