Ed Sheeran Gives Rare Interview About Daughter Lyra

Ed Sheeran opened up about his life as a new dad.

The “Thinking Out Loud” musician gave a rare interview with BBC Radio 1 about the personal changes he’s made since he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child, 9-month-old daughter Lyra, who Sheeran jokes is not the “biggest fan” of her daddy’s music.

As Sheeran explained, Baby Lyra despises his music and admitted that she wails whenever he performs for her. "Now I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter who's not my biggest fan," said the Grammy winner, according to E! News. "She just cries.”

Fortunately, Lyra does have her choice of favorite songs: “She really likes ‘Shape Of You,’ the marimba sound is good but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belty."