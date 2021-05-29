Ed Sheeran Gives Rare Interview About Daughter Lyra
By Paris Close
May 29, 2021
Ed Sheeran opened up about his life as a new dad.
The “Thinking Out Loud” musician gave a rare interview with BBC Radio 1 about the personal changes he’s made since he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child, 9-month-old daughter Lyra, who Sheeran jokes is not the “biggest fan” of her daddy’s music.
As Sheeran explained, Baby Lyra despises his music and admitted that she wails whenever he performs for her. "Now I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter who's not my biggest fan," said the Grammy winner, according to E! News. "She just cries.”
Fortunately, Lyra does have her choice of favorite songs: “She really likes ‘Shape Of You,’ the marimba sound is good but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belty."
Elsewhere in the interview, Sheeran spoke about some of the healthier habits he's picked up since becoming a dad.
"I've been making a lot of songs, I've been keeping busy doing that. I became a dad, which is a seismic change in my life," said Sheeran, who admits he no longer eats “chicken wings and two bottles of wine every night.”
"I've been really healthy, like kind of stopped all the bad habits stuff in my life,” he added. “You know, started exercising every day. I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don't need to take away every single day and it's been good."
As fans know, Sheeran has been on an indefinite hiatus from music since 2018. He made the announcement shortly after tying the knot to his high school sweetheart.
Just weeks ago, though, the Grammy-winning recording artist appeared to tease he has new music on the way. “Somethings cookin’,” Sheeran captioned a photo on Instagram showing him sitting on a ledge with his guitar in hand.
Photo: Getty Images