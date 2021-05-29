Harry Styles Appears To Be Releasing A Fragrance, Cosmetics Line: Details

Finally: Now we, too, can get that Harry Styles glow.

According to reports, the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner appears to be the next superstar in line to dip his hands into the beauty industry. Following in the footsteps of Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Halsey, Us Weekly has reportedly obtained documents that seem to hint that the heartthrob has filed a trademark to release a fragrance and cosmetics line.

“‘STYLES, Harry Edward’ is written clear as day on the top of the filing and the ‘nature of business’ is identified as ‘wholesale of perfume and cosmetics’ at the bottom,” Us Weekly writes in its May 28 report, indicating that Styles is listed as “director” alongside Emma Spring, the “Adore You” star's longtime executive assistant.