Harry Styles Appears To Be Releasing A Fragrance, Cosmetics Line: Details
By Paris Close
May 29, 2021
Finally: Now we, too, can get that Harry Styles glow.
According to reports, the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner appears to be the next superstar in line to dip his hands into the beauty industry. Following in the footsteps of Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Halsey, Us Weekly has reportedly obtained documents that seem to hint that the heartthrob has filed a trademark to release a fragrance and cosmetics line.
“‘STYLES, Harry Edward’ is written clear as day on the top of the filing and the ‘nature of business’ is identified as ‘wholesale of perfume and cosmetics’ at the bottom,” Us Weekly writes in its May 28 report, indicating that Styles is listed as “director” alongside Emma Spring, the “Adore You” star's longtime executive assistant.
#RUMOR| Harry is listed as the Director of a new perfume & cosmetics company in London 👀💄 pic.twitter.com/fcHSIs2vUo— HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) May 28, 2021
Although this could more or less be hearsay, Stylers on Twitter have been sharing screenshots of the alleged documentation that seems to corroborate the outlet’s report. This means a Harry Styles cosmetics could very well be on the horizon.
The “Golden” musician has long been lauded for his daring, gender-bending sense of style — leaving many a mark on the fashion industry with his viral Met Gala appearance and last year’s controversy-sparking Gucci dress as Vogue’s first solo cover boy.
But honestly, though, who wouldn’t want skin like Harry’s? Even better, could you even imagine what a Harry Styles-inspired scent would smell like?! Take our money, already!
Photo: Getty Images