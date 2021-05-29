Feedback

Harry Styles Appears To Be Releasing A Fragrance, Cosmetics Line: Details

By Paris Close

May 29, 2021

Finally: Now we, too, can get that Harry Styles glow.

According to reports, the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner appears to be the next superstar in line to dip his hands into the beauty industry. Following in the footsteps of Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Halsey, Us Weekly has reportedly obtained documents that seem to hint that the heartthrob has filed a trademark to release a fragrance and cosmetics line.

“‘STYLES, Harry Edward’ is written clear as day on the top of the filing and the ‘nature of business’ is identified as ‘wholesale of perfume and cosmetics’ at the bottom,” Us Weekly writes in its May 28 report, indicating that Styles is listed as “director” alongside Emma Spring, the “Adore You” star's longtime executive assistant.

Although this could more or less be hearsay, Stylers on Twitter have been sharing screenshots of the alleged documentation that seems to corroborate the outlet’s report. This means a Harry Styles cosmetics could very well be on the horizon.

The “Golden” musician has long been lauded for his daring, gender-bending sense of style — leaving many a mark on the fashion industry with his viral Met Gala appearance and last year’s controversy-sparking Gucci dress as Vogue’s first solo cover boy.

But honestly, though, who wouldn’t want skin like Harry’s? Even better, could you even imagine what a Harry Styles-inspired scent would smell like?! Take our money, already!

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles

Chat About Harry Styles Appears To Be Releasing A Fragrance, Cosmetics Line: Details

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.