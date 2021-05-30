B.J. Thomas, 'Hooked On A Feeling' Singer, Dead At 78

B.J. Thomas, the country star behind the hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” has died. He was 78.

Thomas passed away on Saturday (May 29) at his home in Arlington, Texas, from complications of stage four lung cancer, Variety learned via the recording artist’s representatives.

"I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you,” the decorated musician said of his diagnosis and condition in a statement on March 23. "I ask all of you for your prayers and that my music can live on with you."

Esteemed as a five-time Grammy award winner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, Thomas rose to stardom making hits across pop, rock, country, and Christian genres throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s. Some of his most distinguishable songs include “Hooked on a Feeling” and "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song."

In the ‘80s, Thomas found success with his country music audience with the chart-toppers "Whatever Happened to Old-Fashioned Love" and "New Looks from an Old Lover,” and the Great American Dream track “Two Car Garage,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

Thomas is survived by Gloria, his wife of 53 years; their three daughters: Paige Thomas, Nora Cloud, and Erin Moore; and four grandchildren: Nadia Cloud, Keira Cloud, Ruby Moore, and Billy Joe Moore.