Mass Shooting At Florida Banquet Hall Leaves At Least 2 Dead, Over 20 Hurt

At least two people were killed, and more than 20 others were injured in a mass shooting at a banquet hall in Miami, Florida, early Sunday (May 30) morning. Eight people were transported to local hospitals, while at least 12 others managed to make it to the hospital on their own. At least one of the victims is in critical condition.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said that three people got out of a white Nissan Pathfinder started shooting "indiscriminately" into a crowd of people that had gathered for a concert.

According to WJTV, the banquet hall had been rented out by a local rap artist to celebrate the release of their new album. The shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m., just as the concert had come to an end and people were beginning to leave.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez told the Miami Herald that investigators believe that shooters specifically targeted the party and that they used rifles and handguns.

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot, and 2 have sadly died. These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd, and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims," Ramirez wrote on Twitter.

Authorities have not identified the suspects who fled the scene in the Pathfinder before police arrived.

"We mourn the loss of the two victims and are praying for the recovery of the more than 20 people injured at El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators."

Photo: Getty Images