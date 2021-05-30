Pregnant Woman Rescues 3 Drowning Children From Lake Michigan

Alyssa Dewitt was enjoying a day at the beach with her kids on Lake Michigan when she saw somebody struggling in the water. Dewitt, who is five months pregnant, rushed over to the pier and saw three kids who had been pulled under by the strong rip current.

She called 911 but knew rescuers weren't going to arrive in time, so she decided to jump into action. She laid down on her stomach and tried to pull the kids, who were all under the age of 15, back up onto the pier.

"I put my phone down with 911 on and laid down over the side of the pier and told them what to do, reach for my hand," Alyssa told WPBN. "Every time I would get them partway up, a wave would smash them back down."

Dewitt struggled to pull the kids up as the waves kept forcing them back under the water.

"This part will stick with me forever. This girl looked at me and said, 'I'm going to die.' It makes me cry every time I think about it," she said. "I said, 'I promise you. I am not going to let you die out here. I will get you out of this water.'"

Miraculously, Dewitt was able to pull all three kids from the water before rescuers arrived.

"Then the adrenaline kicked into high gear and Somehow i did it. I pulled them up the pier wall, with the waves slamming into me and throwing the kids all over the place, pulling with all my might on wet slippery hands, and almost going over the edge myself a few times. I kept my promise, I was going to do whatever I had to do. I'm beyond thankful I was where I was and that those kids get to live another day," Dewitt wrote on Facebook.

The kids suffered only minor injuries, and Dewitt went to the emergency room as a precaution. Doctors said that both Dewitt and her baby were fine.

"Thankfully, all parties involved sustained minor injuries, but without the actions of this heroic young lady could have easily turned out differently," Manistee City Police Chief Josh Glass said. "Especially being a father of young children, it's extremely impressive the way this young lady called to action without hesitation, and I think it's pretty obvious what would have happened if she wasn't there."

