65 Best LGBTQ Anthems For Pride Month 2021

Happy Pride!

As a month so deeply invested in celebrating love, liberation, and unification across the spectrum of identities in the LGBTQIA+ community, we know nothing brings people — of all genders and gender-nonconforming identities — together like the power of music. Need some tunes to jam to this Pride? Look no further than our Pride Month playlist.

From anthems by Madonna and Lady Gaga to Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, press play on any of these bops to get your Pride party started!