65 Best LGBTQ Anthems For Pride Month 2021
By Paris Close
June 1, 2021
Happy Pride!
As a month so deeply invested in celebrating love, liberation, and unification across the spectrum of identities in the LGBTQIA+ community, we know nothing brings people — of all genders and gender-nonconforming identities — together like the power of music. Need some tunes to jam to this Pride? Look no further than our Pride Month playlist.
From anthems by Madonna and Lady Gaga to Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, press play on any of these bops to get your Pride party started!
1. Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
2. Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby, "Levitating"
3. Lizzo, "Good as Hell"
4. Hayley Kiyoko, "Girls Like Girls"
5. Demi Lovato, "My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend"
6. Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
7. Miley Cyrus feat. Dua Lipa, "Prisoner"
8. Ariana Grande, "Positions"
9. Katy Perry, "Never Really Over"
10. Robyn, "Call Your Girlfriend"
11. Icona Pop & Charli XCX, "I Love It"
12. Madonna, "Express Yourself"
13. Whitney Houston, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)"
14. Katy Perry, "Firework"
15. Sam Smith, "HIM"
16. Lady Gaga, "Born This Way"
17. Miley Cyrus, "Malibu"
18. MARINA, "How to Be a Heartbreaker"
19. Perfume Genius, "Queen"
20. Demi Lovato, "Cool for the Summer"
21. Clean Bandit, Zara Larsson, "Symphony"
22. Doja Cat, "Say So"
23. Janelle Monae, "Make Me Feel"
24. Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, "2099"
25. Kelly Clarkson, "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)"
26. David Guetta & Sia, "Let's Love"
27. Troye Sivan, "My My My!"
28. Jess Glynne, "Hold My Hand"
29. Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
30. Rihanna, "Diamonds"
31. Frank Ocean, "Chanel"
32. Dua Lipa, "Hallucinate"
33. Diana Ross, "I'm Coming Out"
34. Billie Eilish, "Wish You Were Gay"
35. Kehlani, "Honey"
36. Halsey feat. Lauren Jauregui, "Strangers"
37. Britney Spears, "I'm A Slave 4 U"
38. CupcakKe, "LGBT"
39. Carly Rae Jepsen, "Cut To The Feeling"
40. Rita Ora feat. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX, "Girls"
41. Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
42. Nicki Minaj, "Super Bass"
43. Kesha, "We R Who We R"
44. Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull, "On the Floor"
45. Steve Lacy, "Hate CD"
46. Tegan and Sara, "Closer"
47. Kim Petras, "Malibu"
48. Kesha, "Praying"
49. Robyn, "Dancing On My Own"
50. Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
51. The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer"
52. Doja Cat, "Streets"
53. Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
54. Hayley Kiyoko, "Curious"
55. Charli XCX, "Boys"
56. Betty Who, "All Things"
57. Sara Bareilles, "Brave"
58. Taylor Swift, "Lover"
59. Madonna, "Vogue"
60. Ariana Grande feat. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion, "34+35 (Remix)"
61. Cher, "Believe"
62. Nicki Minaj, "Starships"
63. Lil Nas X, "Sun Goes Down"
64. Troye Sivan, Tate McRae & Regard, "You"
65. Katy Perry, "I Kissed a Girl"
Photo: Getty Images