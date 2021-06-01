Feedback

Celebs Who Like To Go Barefoot

June 1, 2021

Tuesday (June 1) is National Go Barefoot Day. And, yes, this really is a national holiday. While it might seem totally random to celebrate going barefoot, we can’t deny how great it is to kick off our shoes from time to time. Whether it’s after a long day at work or before hitting the dance floor at a wedding, sometimes shoes just aren’t necessary. Like us, some of our favorite celebrities prefer to go barefoot, too. From Taylor Swift and Lizzo to David Byrne and Brian Wilson, here are celebrities who like to go barefoot when they’re performing, hitting the red carpet and so much more.

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Madonna

David Byrne

Cyndi Lauper

Taylor Swift

Shakira

Katy Perry

Alicia Keys

Nicole Scherzinger

Solange Knowles

Kelly Clarkson

Miley Cyrus

Tove Lo

Matthew McConaughey

P!nk

Elle Fanning

Kristen Stewart

Kate Bush

Tame Impala

Yoko Ono

Björk

Fantasia

Florence And The Machine

Lady A

Jimmy Buffett

Raven Symone

Jason Mraz

Brian Wilson

Paris Jackson

Britney Spears

Bruce Willis

Keanu Reeves

Olivia Wilde

PJ Harvey

Jim Carrey

Courtney Cox

Tia Mowry

Woody Harrelson

Cardi B

Photos: Getty Images

EnglishCountryCHRClassic Rock

Chat About Celebs Who Like To Go Barefoot

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.