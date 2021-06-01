DaBaby Allegedly Involved In Miami Shooting

DaBaby is being questioned over his alleged involvement in a Miami Beach shooting that left two people injured.

According to TMZ, cops are interviewing the "Masterpiece" rapper as part of their investigation into the Monday night (May 31) shooting, which reportedly went down near several popular Miami Beach restaurants around 11:30 pm local time.

A source told Page Six, “DaBaby and his crew had an issue with people right next to them in the car. DaBaby and his crew were traveling in around six SUVs, and either a car pulled up on them and started something or their doors hit each other and they got in a fight." They added, “Rumor has it that DaBaby and 10 to 12 members of his entourage have been detained by police.”

An insider also told TMZ one of the shooting victims was treated at a local hospital and released. However, the other victim remains hospitalized and is listed in critical condition.

As noted by the outlet, the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are reportedly "actively following leads in the shooting." No arrests have been made.

In January, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was arrested in Beverly Hills for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm.

