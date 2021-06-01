Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Dead At Age 20

Lil Loaded has died at the age of 20.

According to multiple reports, the Dallas-based rapper, whose real name is Deshawn Robertson, passed away on Monday (May 31). His cause of death has yet to be determined.

Ashkan Mehryari, an attorney for Lil Loaded, told The Dallas Morning News that his client’s death was “very tragic” and that he didn’t see it coming. "He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him," the attorney added.

Last year, Lil Loaded was arrested on a murder charge in connection to the shooting of his best friend, Khalil Walker. In February, he was indicted on a manslaughter charge.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Lil Loaded was free on bond and had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday (June 1). His attorney told the outlet, "the hearing was just an admonishment and that it had not been weighing on his client."

Lil Loaded's viral song "6locc 6a6y" was certified gold last week.