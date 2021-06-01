Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Dead At Age 20
By Peyton Blakemore
June 1, 2021
Lil Loaded has died at the age of 20.
According to multiple reports, the Dallas-based rapper, whose real name is Deshawn Robertson, passed away on Monday (May 31). His cause of death has yet to be determined.
Ashkan Mehryari, an attorney for Lil Loaded, told The Dallas Morning News that his client’s death was “very tragic” and that he didn’t see it coming. "He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him," the attorney added.
Last year, Lil Loaded was arrested on a murder charge in connection to the shooting of his best friend, Khalil Walker. In February, he was indicted on a manslaughter charge.
According to The Dallas Morning News, Lil Loaded was free on bond and had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday (June 1). His attorney told the outlet, "the hearing was just an admonishment and that it had not been weighing on his client."
Lil Loaded's viral song "6locc 6a6y" was certified gold last week.
Ahead of his passing, the rapper posted a cryptic message on Instagram Stories. “Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of all the blessings that have been put in my life. Sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless,” he wrote. “I want to thank you for how far I’ve come and the people you’ve put in my life to keep me grounded through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me. I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all of your children and I’m ready for my heart and soul to Join you.”
If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Confidential online chat is also available at suicidepreventionlifeline.org
Photo: Instagram/@lil_loaded