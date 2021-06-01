Dolly Parton Doesn't Wear Sweatpants: 'I Have My Own Little House Clothes'

During a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, Dolly Parton opened up about her at-home beauty and style. While the rest of the world may have been living in sweatpants and forgoing makeup for the past year, the same can't be said for the country music superstar.

Parton told WSJ Magazine she doesn't "wear sweat clothes" when she's relaxing at home. "I do like to be comfortable like everybody else," she continued. So, instead of sweats, the 75-year-old singer has her "own little house clothes, like a little dress-type teddy, a long teddy, then I have a little jacket or shirt to match if I get cold."

Parton even has her own name for her comfortable, at-home wardrobe. "I call them my baby clothes because they're soft like a baby," she shared.

When it comes to beauty, Parton says she does "all my beauty work and cleaning my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night." Rather than wash her makeup off before bed like many dermatologists suggest, Parton keeps hers on because she nevers knows "if there's going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I'm going to have to go out in the middle of the night!"

She also added that she doesn't "like to go home and just tear down completely, because my poor husband has to look at me." When she wakes up in the morning, Parton says she starts "all over again, put on my makeup and then touch it up through the day."

As for her beauty strategy when she's going out in the evening? Parton leaves on her morning base and will "just add a little more shadow, a little more glitter, redder or brighter lipstick. I'm so used to doing my own makeup and hair I can do it really fast."

Photo: Getty